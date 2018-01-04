Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Moscow to Kyzylorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aeroflot launches the new flight route from Moscow to Kyzylorda, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Starting the spring and summer season, Aeroflot airline launches the new flight route from Moscow to Kyzylorda. The Russian airline flights are expected to operate by Boeing-737-800 aircraft (Airbus reserve) four times a week," the committee said.

The respective route approval procedures are underway now.