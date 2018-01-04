EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 04 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Moscow to Kyzylorda

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aeroflot launches the new flight route from Moscow to Kyzylorda, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Starting the spring and summer season, Aeroflot airline launches the new flight route from Moscow to Kyzylorda. The Russian airline flights are expected to operate by Boeing-737-800 aircraft (Airbus reserve) four times a week," the committee said.

    The respective route approval procedures are underway now.

     

    Tags:
    Economy Transport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!