AES, USAID conclude cooperation memo

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Today the group of companies AES in Kazakhstan and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the development of energy saving and energy efficiency program.

The document was inked by vice-president of AES in Kazakhstan Sergey Zuyev and Deputy Director of USAID Mission in Central Asia David Brown. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is actively searching for strategic investors in the industry of energy saving in accordance with the five institutional reforms of President Nazarbayev. The purpose of the memorandum of cooperation is the joint development of a program for energy conservation and energy efficiency in East Kazakhstan region for 2016-2020.

According to Sergey Zuyev, energy saving is one of 100 specific steps announced by President. He stressed that the document will contribute to the implementation of energy saving projects in the eastern Kazakhstan.

In turn, Deputy Regional Director of USAID Mission David Brown noted that "USAID is proud to partner with AES to advance the common goal aimed at increasing energy efficiency and promotion of renewable energy in Kazakhstan."