ASTANA. KAZINFORM - AFC Kairat has become Kazakhstan's champion in futsal for the 13th time in its history, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kairat players outclassed Ayat from Kostanay 6:0 on Monday to claim the Kazakhstan Futsal Premier League championship.



Kazakhstani futsal fans had to wait for two hours to see the Kairat vs. Ayat showdown because of Ayat's flight delay.