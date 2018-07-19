EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:51, 19 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Afghan Agriculture Minister, Kazakh ambassador discuss coop

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week, Minister of Agriculture of Afghanistan Nasir Ahmad Durrani visited the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kabul, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    During the meeting, while discussing the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, Minister Durrani informed of the intention of Afghanistan to purchase Kazakh wheat in large quantities.

    In particular, he revealed that President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani ordered to establish a special state commission to that end. This commission intends to visit Kazakhstan in August-September and conduct negotiations with the Kazakh side.

    According to preliminary estimates, Afghanistan's current demand for wheat is about 2 million tons. It is noteworthy that the problem of wheat and flour is particularly acute in the current drought in Afghanistan.

     

     

    Foreign policy Diplomacy Top Story
