'Afghan Girl': National Geographic star denied bail

LONDON. KAZINFORM An Afghan woman immortalised on the cover of National Geographic magazine has been denied bail after being arrested on fraud charges.

Sharbat Gula, whose haunting green eyes made her famous, fled Soviet-occupied Afghanistan as a child and was pictured in 1984 in a refugee camp in Pakistan.

Mrs Gula has been accused of living in Pakistan on fake identity papers and faces up to 14 years in jail.

