Afghan nationals detained in S Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM 51 Afghan nationals were detained in the Arys district of South Kazakhstan region, the regional Department of Internal Affairs said.

According to the police, the foreigners were engaged in illegal labor, picking medicinal herbs on the territory of Kazakhstan.



It was reported that Afghans did not have documents permitting labor in the territory of the South Kazakhstan region, where they arrived at the invitation of an Almaty-based travel company.







All 51 were handed to the migration police to clarify the circumstances of the case.

An administrative case was launched over the fact of violations.

