    09:45, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Afghan President pays 1st official visit to Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has arrived in Astana for his first official visit to Kazakhstan.

    The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan took it to its Twitter account to announce his arrival: "#Afghanistan President @ashrafghani pays his first official visit to #Kazakhstan on Nov 20." According to the ministry, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will receive his Afghan counterpart in the Akorda presidential residence to discuss bilateral ties. It is worth mentioning that the two-way trade grew by 8% in January-August 2015 and hit the mark of $210 million. Kazakhstan provides Afghanistan with $5-7 million in annual food assistance. In addition, our country funds education of up to 1,000 Afghanistan citizens in Kazakhstani colleges.

