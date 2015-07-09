Afghan President presented Nazarbayev «Gazi Amanullah Khan» medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was held in Ufa today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The interlocutors discussed the state and prospects and development of bilateral cooperation including cooperation in political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also considered the issues of interaction of the two countries within the regional and international organizations. Besides, they touched upon the international agenda.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that Afghanistan had gone a long and difficult way over the recent years. "We worry about you and support you as our neighboring country. Our countries are located in the same region. Historically, our nations had strong ties, traded with each other, communicated. Unfortunately, it all stopped at one moment, but peace is coming back to Afghanistan now," Nazarbayev noted.

Nazarbayev also stressed some positive changes in development of Afghanistan.

"I have supported Afghanistan at all international summits. Since your election, the establishment of the government of national unity completed. The withdrawal of the NATO troops is completed as well. You began the talks with the opposition. We welcome these changes and we are ready to support you," the President of Kazakhstan said adding that Kazakhstan tried to render all-around support to Afghanistan including sending humanitarian aid, construction of schools, hospitals and roads.

In turn, Ghani expressed the gratitude for the assistance and support rendered by Kazakhstan.

Besides, Mohammad Ghani bestowed Nursultan Nazarbayev the Ghani Amanullah Khan medal during the meeting.