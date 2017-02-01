Afghan skiers try Shymbulak tracks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The participants of Winter Universiade from Afghanistan have come to their first large competitions and they feel very optimistic.

"It is the first time our alpine skiers take part in the competitions of such a scale. Of course we want to achieve big success and we expect good results from our athletes. It is important for the entire country. We aim to get bronze or higher", trainer of the Afghanistani team Khamayen Aziz told in his interview to almaty2017.com .

He also noted that the government provide full support to the young athletes in all kinds of sports, especially alpine skiing, because Afghanistan is planning to create its own alpine skiing resorts.

"It was very hard for us to begin. We had neither equipment nor outfit. We rented vehicles in order to reach the slopes and then climbed up to the mountains on skis. The beginning was hard, but these hardships motivated us for development", Joved Amiri, one of the members of the Afghani team, said.

Joved is confident in his strength and in good results in Universiade. He has been into skiing for six years now. Joved's father is a taxi driver, and his mother is a housewife, but nevertheless his parents found opportunity for their son to do in sports.

"My parents, my family support me. I am thankful for their support and help. I am thankful to my coach for his advice and recommendations. He believes in me and tells that I have a talent and I should keep developing it. And it motivates me a lot", he said.

"We are very happy that Kazakhstan has invited us to take part in the Universiade. It is the first time for all of us and we like everything. Almaty is a very nice city. Very pleasant and nice people live here. We hope that we will be coming here many times in future for different alpine events. Our country plans to develop alpine sport", the liason officer of the Afghani delegation Akhtar Aber said in the interview.