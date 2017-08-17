EN
    19:54, 17 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Afghanistan chief executive arrives in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the Embassy of Afghanistan in Kazakhstan reported earlier, the Chief Executive will participate in the celebration of the National Day of Afghanistan within the ongoing EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana.

    Abdullah Abdullah has been the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan since September 29, 2014.

     

