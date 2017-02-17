Afghanistan extradited Kazakh national accused of embezzling 80mln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The authorized structures of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan satisfied RoK Prosecutor General's Office's request on extradition of national Sh. to bring him to criminal responsibility in home country.

National Sh. is accused of embezzling 80mln tenge belonging to 11 people while serving as Director of one of Aktau LLPs in 2014-2015.

He was wanted by Mangistau region’s police and was detained later by the law-enforcement structures of Afghanistan.

With the assistance of the National Security Committee, he was extradited to Kazakhstan and put to temporary detention centre of Almaty, Kazinform refers to the Prosecutor General's office.