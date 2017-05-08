EN
    12:45, 08 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Afghanistan: IS head killed in raid - President Ghani

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The head of so-called Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan, Abdul Hasib, has been killed, President Ashraf Ghani's office has said,  BBC reported.    

    It said he died 10 days ago in an operation led by Afghan special forces in the eastern Nangarhar province.

    Hasib is believed to have been behind March's attack on a military hospital in Kabul, killing more than 30 people.

    Last month, the Pentagon said Hasib had probably been killed in a raid by US and Afghan special forces.

