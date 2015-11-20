Afghanistan President’s visit to raise bilateral relations to a new level - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Afghanistan A.Gani's visit to Kazakhstan will raise bilateral relations to a new level, said Nursultan Nazarbayev during the talks with his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

"I am confident that your first official visit, which took place at my invitation, will raise our relations to a new level," said President Nazarbayev. He stressed that Kazakhstan will always maintain good relationships with Afghanistan. The President noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan began 500 years ago during the reign of Ahmad Shah Durrani. Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that Kazakhstan is aware of the civil war in Afghanistan and fully supports the efforts of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to establish peace in the country. In 1996, when the situation in the northern Afghanistan became more complicated extraordinary meeting of the Central Asian countries and Russia took place in Kazakhstan. This event led to the adoption of the special resolution of the UN. The Head of State said that during today's talks the sides discussed the issues of bilateral and international relations. President Nazarbayev and his Afghanistan counterpart considered bilateral trade as well.