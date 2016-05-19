Afghanistan president to visit Iran this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Afghanistan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai will visit Iran this weekend to take part in a construction inauguration ceremony of Chabahar port on May 23, Deputy to the Spokesperson of President Officie Dawa Khan Menapal told Trend May 18.

He said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Iran, India andAfghanistan as well.

Noting that Chabahar is the closest port to Afghanistan, Menapal expressed hope that the trilateral cooperation between Iran, India and Afghanistan will lay a good prospect ahead ofKabul.

This will be Ghani's second official visit to Iran.

Over the last year, Iran has allocated some 50 hectares of land in Chabahar free zone to Afghan businessmen. So far 130 Afghan companies have registered in the zone.

A while ago, Indian Foreign Minister Sushmar Swaraj visited Tehran and announced the finalization of the Chabahar agreement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to travel to Chabahar in a few days to sign the agreement.

The cooperation will hugely boost transit from the port and enhance economic relations between the three countries.

Source: Trend.az