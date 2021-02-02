EN
    17:49, 02 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Afghanistan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 55,174

    KABUL. KAZINFORM - Afghanistan on Tuesday reported 53 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 1,888 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 55,174, the country's Ministry of Public Health said, Xinhua reports.

    Meanwhile, 75 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 47,798, while one death was reported, raising the death toll to 2,406, according to a ministry's statement.

    Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 254,515 tests since February last year.


