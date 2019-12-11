EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:41, 11 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Afghanistan war veteran from E Kazakhstan receives medal he earned 30 years ago

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Berikbol Kulov, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan from Semey, East Kazakhstan region, has returned from Moscow where he was awarded a medal «For Military Merit», Kazinform reports.

    Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov held a meeting with Berikbol Kulov.

    It was informed that the awarding event was held in Moscow. It was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defense has raised the list of awarded persons in the Central Archive.

    Thus, about 800 people, who served in the war in Afghanistan, did not receive medals. Berikbol Kulov and Sultanbek Umarov from the city of Semey have finally received their well earned awards 30 years after their service.

    It should be noted that in total 467 veterans of war in Afghanistan, who live in Semey, were awarded anniversary medals.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!