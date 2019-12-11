Afghanistan war veteran from E Kazakhstan receives medal he earned 30 years ago

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Berikbol Kulov, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan from Semey, East Kazakhstan region, has returned from Moscow where he was awarded a medal «For Military Merit», Kazinform reports.

Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov held a meeting with Berikbol Kulov.

It was informed that the awarding event was held in Moscow. It was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defense has raised the list of awarded persons in the Central Archive.

Thus, about 800 people, who served in the war in Afghanistan, did not receive medals. Berikbol Kulov and Sultanbek Umarov from the city of Semey have finally received their well earned awards 30 years after their service.

It should be noted that in total 467 veterans of war in Afghanistan, who live in Semey, were awarded anniversary medals.