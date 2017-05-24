Afghans with fake UK passports detained at Almaty International

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh border guards detained a family holding fake UK passports, Border Service of the NSC reports.

Three of the detainees are Afghan citizens.

"The family was trying to transit through Ukraine to Vienna. At the checkpoint in Almaty during the check-in for Almaty - Kiev flight board guards identified a citizen of Afghanistan, who presented British passport with signs of partial forgery," the message reads.

As a result of in-depth inspection of documents, it was established that all three passports, including of two children presented for passport control, do not belong to their holders and contain signs of forgery. The documents were seized.