AFK Advisory Council presents AIFC development approaches

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov has presented approaches to the development of the financial centre at the enlarged meeting of the Advisory Council of the Association of Financial Organizations of Kazakhstan (AFK). Members of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic Kazakhstan "Atameken" and AFK Council participated in this event.

Mr. Kelimbetov noted that the AIFC is a part of the Nation's Plan "100 concrete steps" on implementation five institutional reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"As part of the state's structural reforms aimed at economic diversification and stable growth, the AIFC will contribute to the formation of a full-fledged financial system of the country," the head of the financial centre said.

The participants of Consultative Council were informed about the AIFC's plans to create a new high-tech exchange and activity on the establishment of the independent regulator, the Court and the Arbitration Centre of the AIFC.

The Astana International Financial Center was established upon the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan. The AIFC aims to become a leading international level center of financial services that assists in securing investment in the country's economy, creating attractive environment for investing in financial services sector, developing the securities market of Kazakhstan and ensuring its integration with international capital markets.