Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 4.03 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,036,415 as of Monday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 107,822, while 3,623,392 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua reports.

According to the agency, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, in which South Africa is the only African country that has so far reported more than 500,000 confirmed cases, at 1,529,420.

The other eight African countries are Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya.

The agency said 23 AU members have reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases.

According to the Africa CDC, southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.