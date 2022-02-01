Africa's COVID-19 cases near 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,785,043 as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Xinhua reports.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 239,288 and some 9,743,996 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,603,856 cases, followed by the two northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 1,129,140 and 907,239 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.