    13:16, 19 July 2017 | GMT +6

    African pavilion tops the list of most popular at EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The results of the last week at the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana were announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to EXPO's media center, over 277,000 people visited the exhibition on July 10 to July 16. That is an average of 39,000 people a day. The total number of visitors since the opening of the exhibition is almost 1 million 200 thousand.

    The total number of person-visits in last week, including visits to all EXPO sites is 8 million 890 thousand.

    Top visited pavilions:

    1. Plaza Africa
    2. Egypt
    3. Russia
    4. Turkey
    5. Japan
    6. India
    7. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    8. Uzbekistan
    9. Thailand
    10. Malaysia, Germany

     

