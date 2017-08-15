Africans dance Kara Zhorga at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Day of Africa has been held in the specialized zone of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the festive concert dedicated to the Day of Africa, the artists of the African Pavilion performed several bright dances. Spectators who gathered on this day in the amphitheater could see not only African traditional dances but also witnessed songs in Kazakh and the performance of Kara Zhorga, the Kazakh national dance.

"We are very grateful for the invitation to participate in the Expo 2017 exhibition. This is a truly global event, and we want to wholeheartedly congratulate Kazakhstan on it. It is a great honor for us that everyone here today is celebrating the national day of Africa," said Commissioner of the African Pavilion Philip Conteh.

After the concert, the celebrations of the national day of Africa continued outside the amphitheater. Near the African pavilion, its representatives arranged an improvised stage and performed more dances. They also invited everyone to take part in the festival there.

The Day of Africa was celebrated as part of the Expo 2017 international specialized exhibition. Artists from 25 countries representing the African continent gathered to participate in the cultural program of the day.