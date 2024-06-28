EN
    AFSA approves Toncoin for trading on AIFC Digital Asset Trading Facilities

    AFSA approves Toncoin for trading on AIFC Digital Asset Trading Facilities
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

    AIFC’s Astana Financial Services Authority approved Toncoin, Telegram Open Network’s native cryptocurrency, for Trading on Digital Asset Trading Facilities in AIFC, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the AIFC press service.

    “AFSA's decision follows a comprehensive review process, ensuring that Toncoin meets the regulatory standards set forth by the authority. With this approval, investors can now trade Toncoin on AFSA-licensed platforms, benefiting from the robust regulatory framework and investor protection measures established by the AIFC,” a press release reads.

    The inclusion of Toncoin in the AIFC's regulated environment is expected to attract a new wave of institutional and retail investors seeking secure and transparent trading options

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
