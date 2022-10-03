AFSA hosts World Investor Week themed «Sustaining Resilience Investing»

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3-7 October 2022 Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is hosting its fifth annual World Investor Week (WIW) themed «Sustaining Resilience Investing».

Thematically, the event is devoted to raising awareness on investor resilience, investor education and protection, crypto assets, sustainable finance, Islamic finance, prevention of frauds and scams, the AIFC’s official website reads.

Several thematic forums, such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Investments Forum, New Financial Instruments Forum, Digital Assets Investments Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, Financial Literacy Forum and others will be held on margins of the WIW.

World Investor Week is held annually by regulators in 100 countries all over the world under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) – an international organisation that unites world’s securities regulators. IOSCO members regulate more than 95% of the world’s securities market in more than 115 jurisdictions. Hosting of the World Investors Week reflects AIFC’s adherence to the IOSCO goals and standards on consumer protection in financial services.

«Resilient and smart investors are the backbone of a healthy economy because they understand risks, can withstand financial shocks and promote sustainable businesses. As such, investor protection plays a critical role in AFSA’s work to establish an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets, in which individuals and institutions act with integrity,» - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.

AFSA is the organiser of the World Investor Week. Co-organisers and contributors include the AIFC Authority, AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, AIFC Green Finance Centre, Astana International Exchange, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, Tech Hub, and AIFC Business Connect.

Reference:

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.

Over 1,500 firms from 65 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others. www.afsa.kz

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz