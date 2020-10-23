EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:10, 23 October 2020 | GMT +6

    After 7 months, Philippines to welcome back visa-holding foreigners

    None
    None
    MANILA. KAZINFORM After a seven-and-a-half month ban, the Philippines will allow foreigners with pre-existing visas to enter the country from Nov. 1, although the arrival of tourists is still prohibited.

    The Philippines closed the country's borders on Mar. 15, which meant that thousands of foreigners with work, business or temporary residency visas who were caught outside the country due to the pandemic couldn’t return, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    Tourism World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!