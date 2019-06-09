Age is just a number: Woman, 101, votes in snap presidential election

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Balziba Mazhitova from Atyrau proves that age is just a number, Kazinform reports.

The 101-year-old resident of Atyrau came to the polling station and cast her vote for the new President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the snap presidential election ongoing across the country.



"This is not the first time I vote in the presidential election. Despite my age, I came to the polling station. Let the number of centenarians increase in Kazakhstan, let the country develop and flourish," Balziba Mazhitova said.



It should be mentioned that 409,679 people are eligible to vote in Atyrau region. There are 262 polling stations in the region.