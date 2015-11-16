Agency for support of SME of Turkey ready to activate cooperation with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The issue of expansion of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey was discussed with representatives of the Istanbul office of the Agency for support of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship of Turkey (KOSGEB) during the meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev.

As the press service of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkey informs, the Turkish side noted that the main task of the Agency was to render support and assistance to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in addressing technical and economic problems, increase the quality and technical level of their work and provide new opportunities in promotion of their products in the market.

Representatives of the Agency also told how the work on organization of industrial zones was held. Besides, they noted that the program on infrastructural development "Nurly Zhol" was developed and adopted just on time. "Adoption of such program will help to develop small and medium-sized business," a representative of the KOSGEB said highly praising the achievements of Kazakhstan in the sphere of development of the country.

The experience of Turkey in development of small and medium-sized business is unique, because small and medium-sized business plays an important role in the economy of Turkey and constitutes the majority of the trade and industrial complex.

The leadership of the Istanbul office of the KOSGEB confirmed its readiness to develop and deepen cooperation with Kazakhstani agencies and exchange experience in support of small and medium-sized business.