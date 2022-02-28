EN
    17:50, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Agenda of Nur Otan Congress approved

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The agenda of the Nur Otan Party Congress was approved, Kazinform learnt from Party’s executive secretary Askhat Oralov.

    The XXII Extraordinary Congress will take place tomorrow under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It will be held via a videoconferencing. The congress will bring together 399 delegates from all over Kazakhstan.

    The Political Council approved the agenda of the congress. It will debate the changes to the Political Council of the party and modernization of the Party.


    Nur Otan Party President of Kazakhstan Parties and Organizations
