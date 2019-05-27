EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:12, 27 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Agents of candidate Akmetbekov met with Taraz youth

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The agents of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akmetbekov met with the active young people and representatives of the Communist Union of Youth of Kazakhstan of Taraz city at the Kazakh Drama Theatre.

    The election platform of Akhmetbekov was presented at the meeting, held in the friendly atmosphere.

    As reported earlier, the election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

