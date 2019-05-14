EN
    09:05, 14 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Agents of presidential candidate Taspikhov met with health professionals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate of the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan Amangeldy Taspikhov organized a meeting with the staff of the Cancer Centre in Nur-Sultan.

    Those gathered debated labour occupation safety of health professionals and resource base improvement of medical facilities.

    As earlier reported, election canvassing started on May 11 countrywide. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

