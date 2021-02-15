Agr’t between Kazakhstan, UNESCO on creation of int’l cultural center ratified

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the creation of the International center for rapprochement of cultures under the aegis of UNESCO (Category 2)», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.