EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:46, 15 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Agr’t between Kazakhstan, UNESCO on creation of int’l cultural center ratified

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the creation of the International center for rapprochement of cultures under the aegis of UNESCO (Category 2)», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


    Tags:
    UNESCO Kazakhstan Culture Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!