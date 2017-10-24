Agr't on coop in sanitary protection of territories in CIS to be redrafted

MINSK. KAZINFORM The agreement on cooperation in the sanitary protection of the territories of the CIS member states will be redrafted. The relevant decision was made by experts who finalized a protocol on amendments to the document, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft protocol was finalized in compliance with comments and suggestions from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia. "Taking into account a large number of amendments to the agreement envisaged by the draft protocol, Russia offered to introduce the amendments by redrafting the agreement," the press service noted.



The document on cooperation in the sanitary protection of territories in the CIS was adopted in 2001. This is of the most important healthcare-related documents in the Commonwealth of Independent States.



The sanitary protection of territories includes a set of activities meant to prevent the introduction, emergence, and distribution of dangerous infections, localize and eradicate these infections as they are introduced to and identified by the CIS member states, and also to prevent the introduction and distribution of goods that are potentially dangerous for people's life and health.