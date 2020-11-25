Agrarians of Kazakhstan, Canada discuss joint projects in agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 23, a meeting of the Working Group in the field of agriculture and ag-tech took place and completed a series of sectoral working groups within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

More than 60 representatives of governments, companies, agricultural associations and academia of two countries discussed issues of developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada in the agricultural sector.

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Nurbek Dairbekov noted that, given the similarity of climate, soil and people in our countries, there is great potential for the development of cooperation in the agriculture sector. Kazakhstan has an advantageous geographical location, which gives access to the markets of China, Russia, Central Asian countries, as well as fertile lands, which, together with modern technologies, allows us to talk about increased productivity and prospects for cooperation.

Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the National Company «Kazakh Invest» presented the measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to support foreign investors in the agricultural sector.

Fred Gorell, Assistant Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada, noted that cooperation with Kazakhstan, which began with genetics, farm management, agriculture technologies, is expanding and today also includes service areas, research and development, technology transfer, etc.

Canadian companies «Feedlot Health Management Systems», «Growsafe Systems», «Bourgault Industries» and «Valmetal» presented joint projects being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as plans to develop cooperation with Kazakhstani partners.

As a result of the event, it was agreed to implement further joint steps aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, supporting business initiatives of agricultural enterprises of the two countries and implementing joint projects.

Within the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council, a Plenary meeting of the will be held on November 25-26 with the participation of representatives of governments, as well as businesses of Kazakhstan and Canada.