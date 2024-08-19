Agrarians to harvest over 500,000 tons of rice in Kyzylorda region

The rice harvesting season has commenced in the Kyzylorda region. Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov participated in the opening ceremony of the harvesting campaign, Kazinform News Agency cites the ministry's press service.

The event took place during a republican seminar-meeting in the Kyzylorda region. Saparov highlighted that the region has historically been a leading producer of rice.

This year, the government has addressed all financial and logistical support issues related to sowing and harvesting.

A volume of concessional lending for spring field and harvesting works reached 580 billion tenge at an interest rate of 5% per annum, with 334 billion tenge being utilized.

“A significant progress has been made in fertilizer application this year in accordance with the President's instructions. Accordingly, whereas 679,000 tons were applied for the entire previous year, the current figure stands at 1.2 million tons. Meanwhile, the Kyzylorda region is the foremost in terms of fertilizer application. An objective of 63.3 thousand tons of fertilizer applied in full is within reach,” Aidarbek Saparov stated, wishing the agrarians the successful completion of harvesting.

The region's farmers are targeting a yield of over 500,000 tons of rice this year.

During the event, memoranda of understanding were signed between regional agricultural cooperatives and producers.

According to the agreements reached, over 1,000 tons of rice and salt will be supplied to the regional stabilization funds.

These products will meet the domestic market demand and ensure price stability for rice and salt.