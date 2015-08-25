EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 25 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Agreement between Kazakhstan and IAEA on establishment of IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank to be signed in Foreign Affairs Ministry

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ceremony of the signing the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the establishment of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in the territory of Kazakhstan will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on August 27, 2015, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    The ceremony will bring together representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the USA, and, as well as the project's donor countries - the EU, Norway, Kuwait, the UAE. Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov will sign the Agreement on behalf of Kazakhstan, and Director General Yukiya Amano - on behalf of the IAEA.

    The LEU Bank will provide the countries with reliable access to fuel for their nuclear power plants. The Bank will be located it the territory of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (UMP) in Ust Kamenogorsk.

    After the signing ceremony the press-conference with a participation of the Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov, Kazakh Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik, Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano and Chief Executive officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative Sam Nunn will be held.

    We invite representatives of mass media to cover the ceremony of the signing and the press-conference.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy World News Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!