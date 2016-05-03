Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation to expand horizons of interaction between Kazakhstan and EU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On May 1, 2016, temporary application of some provisions of the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU signed in Astana on December 21, 2015, began, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

On March 25, 2016, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law on ratification of the agreement.

In accordance with the official notification of the European side, the following provisions are considered as temporary: on cooperation in the sphere of external policy and security, democratization and ensuring supremacy of the law, economic and sustainable development, trade, energy, transport, environment protection, agriculture and others.

The agreement will fully come into force when it is ratified by all 28 member states of the EU.

Kazakhstan has become the first Asian country to have signed this agreement with the EU.

This agreement expands horizons and provides new opportunities for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union in the trade and economic and investment spheres considering Kazakhstan's joining the WTO and its membership in the EEU.