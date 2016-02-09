Agreement on expanded partnership between Kazakhstan and EU will serve as example for CA countries, ambassador T. Hristea (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union will serve as an example for other Central Asian countries, this opinion was expressed by the head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan, Ambassador Traian Hristea before a meeting with the Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

According to Mr. Hristea, the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation consists of more than 20 articles which reinforce the current level of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union within the framework of economic, cultural, environmental, financial, investment, educational, and innovation collaboration.

"The range of cooperation is large enough and we hope that, as this is the first agreement of this type signed with the country of the Central Asian region, it will not only give impetus to further development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the EU but will also become an example for other countries in the region. The agreement shows that it is possible to expand relations between the two states belonging to different integration formats," T.Hristea said.

During the meeting, Secretary of State and the EU Ambassador have considered the ratification of the agreement and implementation of its provisions. It was noted that over the past 10 years the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union increased 13 times. Moreover, the volume of European investments in Kazakhstan's economy has grown 10-fold.

