Agreement on free trade zone with Vietnam to be signed at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Burabai

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is being held now in Burabai.

"We have an important agenda today that includes a lot of issues of integration interaction," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov said opening the sitting.

The Head of the Government of Kazakhstan also told that during the discussions a lot of attention was paid to the issues of development of the main directions of international activity and approaches to development of trade and economic cooperation with the key partners of the EEU in the midterm. These documents will become a good foundation for establishment of contacts with the other countries, regional and international organizations.

"An important part of today's sitting will be the signing of an agreement on establishment of a free trade zone with Vietnam. This is the first step in development of economic relations of our Union with the other states. Our Union is formed as a serious player with a great potential, and the cooperation with the EEU provides for big benefits. When choosing potential partners we have to do it on the principle of how it is beneficial for our member states. I think we have to be aiming cooperation with technologically developed, successful and investment-attractive economies," K. Massimov added.