    20:18, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Agreement on participation of Azerbaijan in EXPO-2017 signed

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - The agreement on participation of Azerbaijan in the EXPO-2017 in the capital city of Kazakhstan was signed in Baku today.

    First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Commissioner of "Astana EXPO-2017" Rapil Zhoshybayev and co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natiq Aliyev signed the document.

    "Azerbaijan has what to show the world, and we will be active participants of the exhibition," N. Aliyev said.

