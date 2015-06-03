EN
    16:57, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Agreement on preservation of Caspian Sea ratified by Majilis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has endorsed the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement on preservation and rational use of water biological resources of the Caspian Sea" at a plenary session today.

    According to Minister of Agriculture Assylzhan Mamytbekov who introduced the bill to members of the chamber, the agreement was signed on September 29, 2014 in Astrakhan between the governments of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan. It is called to preserve and promote rational use and management of water biological resources of the Caspian Sea. The parties to the agreement are to form a joint commission.

