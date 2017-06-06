EN
    16:09, 06 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Agreement on SCO University signed in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Agreement on the SCO University was inked on the sidelines of the symposium of the leading researchers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform reports. 

    Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev signed the agreement for Kazakhstan, Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva - for Kyrgyzstan and Vice Minister of Education Lyudmila Ogorodova - for Russia.

    "Presently, the SCO University is the key instrument of multilateral interaction in the sphere of education in the SCO space. Its main objective is to train highly skilled personnel in the fields that are of priority for SCO member states," Minister Sagadiyev said at the signing ceremony.

    In his words, the SCO University is comprised of 14 Kazakhstani tertiary institutions and that number is expected to grow.

    Yerlan Sagadiyev stressed the agreement will facilitate strengthening of the SCO single educational space, effective rapprochement of national educational systems and integration of educational resources of the SCO member states.

    It was also noted that academic freedom of Kazakhstani universities is set to grow in the future. They will get a chance to develop their own degree programs and integrate them with the programs of other universities outside Kazakhstan.

