EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:33, 21 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Agreements worth over 35B tenge signed at Altai Invest-2016

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Roadshow in the sphere of industry, energy, agro-industrial complex, public private partnership and tourism was held within the framework of the International investment forum Altai Invest-2016 in Ust-Kamenogorsk on October 21.

    Following results of all three discussion panels the parties concerned signed cooperation agreements.

    For instance, 14 cooperation agreements were inked in the field of public private partnership. East Kazakhstan tour operators found new partners in Bulgaria and China on the margins of the forum.

    Reps of agro-industrial complex signed 11 memorandums totaling 1.8 billion tenge. The money will be channeled into the development of irrigation systems, beef farming and meat processing projects.

    4 agreements worth 33.5 billion tenge were inked in the sphere of energy and industry.

      

    Tags:
    Investment projects East Kazakhstan region Regions Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!