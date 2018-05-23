EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:22, 23 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Agreements worth USD62 mln signed at Kazakh-Uzbek forum

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Eight documents to the amount of more than USD 62 million were signed at the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum held in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan, the regional administration's press service said. 

    In particular, the South Kazakhstan administration and Alliance textile of Uzbekistan signed a memo of intentions to invest into the region's textile industry.

    Ontustik special economic zone and Kaztekhinspect signed a memo to rehabilitate a textile enterprise located in the territory of the Ontustik.

    The South Kazakhstan administration and Uzbekistan's Dental plus inked a memo on construction of a medical products plant.

    Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev and Saidkarim Niyazkhodjayev, Kazakh Investments and Development Vice Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev, Deputy Foreign Trade Minister of Uzbekistan Sohib Saifnazarov, South Kazakhstan region Governor Zhanseiit Tyimebayev, more than 400 businessmen of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in it.

