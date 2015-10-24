EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 24 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Agricultural fair of Akmola region held in Astana (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of Akmola region is taking place in Astana. The fair is organized near Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center.

    Farmers brought 968,5 tons of products for the fair including meat and meat products - 344.9 tons, eggs, milk and dairy products - 38.9 tons, flour - 71 tons, potatoes - 160 tons, vegetables - 125 tons, cereals - 40 tons, vegetable oil - 35 thousand liters, the press service of the city administration informs. As it was informed, the department of agriculture of Akmola region analyzed the prices in Astana markets. Thus, the prices at the fair will be 15-20% lower than in the markets.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!