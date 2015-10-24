Agricultural fair of Akmola region held in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of Akmola region is taking place in Astana. The fair is organized near Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center.

Farmers brought 968,5 tons of products for the fair including meat and meat products - 344.9 tons, eggs, milk and dairy products - 38.9 tons, flour - 71 tons, potatoes - 160 tons, vegetables - 125 tons, cereals - 40 tons, vegetable oil - 35 thousand liters, the press service of the city administration informs. As it was informed, the department of agriculture of Akmola region analyzed the prices in Astana markets. Thus, the prices at the fair will be 15-20% lower than in the markets.