Agricultural fair of Zhambyl region held in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of Zhambyl region is held in Astana today. The fair is organized in the territory opposite to Mega shopping center.

Farmers brought 120 tons of products for the fair, the press service of the city administration informs.

As it was informed, the department of agriculture of Zhambyl region analyzed the prices in Astana markets. Thus, the prices at the fair will be 15-20% lower than in the markets.

Fairs with the participation of farmers from Zhambyl region will be held from August 22 through September 22 every weekend at the same place.