Agricultural fair of Zhetysu farmers to be held in Almaty

ALMATY - TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of farmers from Almaty region will be held on September 19, 2015, the press service of the Almaty Mayor informs.

Almaty residents will be able to buy more than 50 different types of products.

In total, farmers from 16 districts and 3 towns of Almaty region - Toldykorgan, Kapshagai and Tekeli will bring 280 tons of environmentally-friendly products.

The fair will be held at the square "Astana" from 8 am till 3 pm.