Agricultural fairs held every day in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Agricultural fairs are held in three places of Astana - Abylai-khan Ave., Sauran St., and Shapagat community market.

Guests and residents of Astana can visit and buy products at the fairs every day at lower prices, Astana.kz informs. The assortment includes vegetables and fruits, dairy and meat products.

Besides, agricultural fairs of Zhmabyl region's farmers will be held at the square opposite to Mega shopping center every weekend from August 22 through September 22, 2015. The prices will be 15-20% lower.

As earlier reported, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov ordered to arrange selling of agricultural products from the regions of the country in Astana. Moreover, the price must lower than in the markets of the city.