Agricultural fairs to be carried out in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Agricultural fairs will be carried out in Astana beginning from 22 April.

The agricultural fairs will take place in front of EC "Duman", the press service of the city administration reports. The fair offers an abundance of fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, confectionery.



More than 50 kinds of agricultural products will be available at prices by 15-20 percent lower than in the wholesale and community markets of Astana.

Astana city administration holds annual agricultural fairs in order to prevent the growth of prices for socially important food products. Agricultural fairs in the capital will last until the end of autumn 2016.