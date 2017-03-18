EN
    09:29, 18 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Agricultural fairs to be held in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weekly agricultural fairs will be taking place in three districts of the city starting March 19 until late autumn, according to Astana's official website.

    Residents and guests of the capital will have a chance to buy organic fruits, vegetables, dairy, as well as confectionery, etc.

    Organizers promise prices lower than average at the market. Fairs will be held every weekend on 7 Sauran str., 20a Abylaikhan ave. and 16 Koshygululy str., from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm.

     

