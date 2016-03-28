Agricultural machinery of Kazakhstan 90% ready for spring sowing campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The readiness of the agricultural machinery of Kazakhstan for the spring sowing campaign is 90%, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informed.

According to the Ministry, the farmers of the country have 141.5 thousand tractors, 87.3 thousand seeding machines, 297 thousand soil tillage equipment, 5.5 thousand spraying machines, etc.

"The agricultural machineries are prepared in accordance with the schedule. As of March of this year, the readiness of all types of machineries for the spring sowing campaign is 86-90%," the Ministry said.